Two centuries ago experts predicted that Icelandic would be a dead language by now. But the doomsayers can eat their words: Icelandic is alive and kicking despite an onslaught of English brought on by modern technology.

Currently spoken by the 355,000 inhabitants of this North Atlantic island, Icelandic has repeatedly come under threat through the ages - following migrations, invasions by Norway and Denmark from the 16th to the early 20th centuries, and the Industrial Revolution.

But it has always survived, with the written language little changed since the 11th century.

English usage has in recent decades skyrocketed in Iceland, as around the world, thanks to the dominance of American pop culture as well as the adoption of modern technology such as the internet, YouTube and smartphones with lightning speed.

Visitors to the capital Reykjavik need only ask locals for directions to quickly discover that Iceland is in fact bilingual.

For youths here, speaking English is simply a matter of necessity.

"I have to be able to read English because it's everywhere and it's universal," 11-year-old Sigthor Elias Smith says - in Icelandic.

Here, people watch videos and play games on their laptops, tablets and smartphones in English for the most part. Like in other Nordic countries, dubbing is almost non-existent.

And Icelandic is glaringly absent in the online world.

"I watch YouTube a lot, I learn a lot of English that way, and also on Netflix," says Sigthor's friend Eva Bjork Angarita, 12.

Icelandic in the digital age

Amid some concern that English is too prevalent, Iceland has adopted several measures to promote its own language.

In 1996, the government designated November 16 as Icelandic Language Day, aimed at drawing attention to its contribution to national identity and culture.

In 2011, a new law recognised Icelandic as the country's official language.

And Education, Culture and Science Minister Lilja Alfredsdottir announced in September that authors or editors publishing books in Icelandic would have 25 percent of their expenses reimbursed, in a bid to increase the diversity of books available in Icelandic.

To counteract the dominance of English in technology, Alfredsdottir has also earmarked 2.4 billion kronur (around 17.5 million euros, $19.3 million) to develop Icelandic versions of voice recognition services for virtual personal assistants such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa.

Sigthor and Eva's Icelandic teacher, Solveig Reynisdottir, is among those concerned about the rise of the Bard's tongue.