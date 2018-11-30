Ukraine's president has said that the country has barred Russian men between 16 and 60 from traveling to the country.

The move comes as the long-simmering conflict between the two nations escalated in the Black Sea on Sunday. Russian border guards opened fire on and captured three Ukrainian vessels and their 24-member crew off the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Francis Collings explains how Kiev is trying to tackle this.

President Petro Poroshenko tweeted on Friday that the restrictions on Russian travelers have been taken in order to prevent the Russians from forming "private armies" fighting on Ukrainian soil.