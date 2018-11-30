Venezuela has handed over administrative control of two schools linked to the Fetullah Terror Organisation (FETO) in the country's capital to the Turkish Maarif Foundation.

Turkey's ambassador to Caracas, Sevki Mutevellioglu, in a statement said, "I see this agreement as being a tremendous success for the two countries. Maarif Foundation will set an example not only in Venezuela but also in Latin America on providing proper and quality education."

The Turkish government set up the Maarif Foundation after the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, aiming to administer overseas schools linked to the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

The move comes ahead of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to Venezuela.