Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Dutch prime minister and Chinese president on the sidelines of G20 Leaders’ Summit in Argentine capital Buenos Aires on Friday.

The meeting between Erdogan and Dutch PM Mark Rutte was closed to the media and lasted almost an hour.

In addition to the meeting with Rutte, Erdogan held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping for 30 minutes.

During the meetings, Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.

The two-day G20 summit in Argentina began on Friday.