Turkey hosts world's largest Halal summit
The world's largest Halal industry exhibition is currently being held in Istanbul and is bringing together businesses and regulators from dozens of countries.
World-famous musician, lyricist and educator Yusuf Islam also known as Cat Stevens, makes a speech as he attends the World Halal Summit 2018 in Istanbul, Turkey. (November 29, 2018) / AA
By Azaera Amza
November 30, 2018

World Halal Summit 2018 and the 6th Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Halal Expo kicked off in Istanbul on Thursday.

The two major gatherings on the global market for products and services conforming to Islamic guidelines (known as halal) – organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency – will gather some 250 exhibitors during four days.

The event attracted scholars, company representatives, experts, business people and politicians from around 80 countries.

The summit hosted several key-note speakers across the world including Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir reports from Istanbul.

With the theme of "Halal and Healthy Life: Awareness and Sustainability”, the summit focuses on standardisation, halal food, halal slaughtering, halal medicine, halal tourism, and halal finance.

Over 500 buyers attend the expo from the Middle East, West and Central Europe, the Balkans, and Africa.

The event is organized by Discover Events in cooperation with the Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries (SMIIC) and Islamic Centre for Development of Trade (ICDT).

Last year nearly 30,000 visitors from 72 countries and 150 exhibitors took part in the massive gathering.

SOURCE:AA
