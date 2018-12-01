Madagascar's president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, conceded defeat in his bid for a second term after managing a distant third in the first round of voting in the island's presidential vote.

Rajaonarimampianina got just 8.82 percent in the November first round, the High Constitutional Court said on Wednesday, behind former presidents Marc Ravalomanana, who got 35.35 percent, and Andry Rajoelina, who got 39.23 percent.

He will not take part in the second round, due on Dec. 19. The court rejected his request to have the election cancelled.

"The people’s choice must be respected," Rajaonarimampianina said in a televised statement late on Friday.

"If this is not respected, the authorities that will come after will not be stable."