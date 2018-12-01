Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping emphasised on cooperation between the two countries as they held talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Friday.

President Erdogan said he is pleased that Turkey-China relations have kept developing and deepening.

The Turkish side looks forward to carrying out closer high-level exchanges with China, speaks highly of the Belt and Road Initiative, and is ready to deepen cooperation with China in areas such as trade and economy, investment, aviation and tourism within the Belt and Road framework, he said.

Turkey is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China in international and regional affairs, the Turkish president added.

During the closed-door meeting that lasted thirty minutes, President Erdogan was accompanied by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, Presidency’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan.