Mexicans are getting more than just a new president on Saturday.

The inauguration of leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will mark a turning point in one of the world's most radical experiments in opening markets and privatisation.

Mexico long had a closed, state-dominated economy, but since entering the General Agreement on Trade and Tariffs in 1986, it has signed more free trade agreements than almost any other country, and privatised almost every corner of the economy except oil and electricity.

Now, though, Lopez Obrador talks a talk not heard in Mexico since the 1960s: He wants to build more state-owned oil refineries and encourages Mexicans to "not to buy abroad, but to produce in Mexico what we consume."

Combined with a deep sense of nationalism and his own place in history, Lopez Obrador's inauguration is likely to be the most home-grown, populist handover of power in decades.

After taking the official oath of office at the Chamber of Deputies, Lopez Obrador plans to hold another ceremony later in the day on Mexico City's main square, where a leader of Mexico's indigenous communities will bestow a traditional symbol of authority — a ceremonial wooden staff known as a "baston."

A grand celebration featuring traditional music will be held in the square.

The country's 65-year-old new leader is moving the presidential office fully back to the centuries-old National Palace that lines one side of the square, while refusing to live at the luxurious, heavily guard presidential residence nine kilometres (six miles) to the west. He will reside instead at his private home.

TRT World'sValeria Leon takes a look at the challenges he is likely to face.