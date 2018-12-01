In pictures: mayhem in Paris
WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: mayhem in ParisFrench police have fired tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon to disperse "yellow-vest" protesters in a third weekend of nationwide unrest against high living costs that pose one of the gravest challenges of Emmanuel Macron's presidency.
Firemen extinguish burning cars set afire by protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher diesel fuel taxes, during clashes in Paris. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 1, 2018

Police and anti-government protesters clashed near the Champs-Elysees and in other parts of central Paris on Saturday with demonstrators paint at riot police who responded with tear gas.

The clashes came as thousands took part in a third weekend of "yellow vest" protests which have morphed from anger over fuel taxes into a broader anti-government movement.

Authorities said over 200 people were arrested and 65 people were injured, including 16 of the 5,000 police officers mobilised for the protests.

Here is a glimpse of the Saturday's violent protests.

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army