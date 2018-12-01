The killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is not an issue of Turkey but the whole world, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Erdogan said Turkey never saw the killing of the journalist as a political issue, adding that the incident is and will remain as "flagrant murder."

The Turkish leader stated that Ankara mobilised all efforts since the brutal killing of the Washington Post columnist inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Despite repeated denials from the Saudi authorities, the killing was revealed due to Ankara's determined stance, he added.

He underlined that neither the Islamic world nor the international community would be satisfied until the revealing of all those responsible for the killing.

Saudi Arabia has said the prince had no prior knowledge of the murder. After offering numerous contradictory explanations, Riyadh later said Khashoggi had been killed and his body dismembered when negotiations to persuade him to return to Saudi Arabia failed.

Meeting US's Trump