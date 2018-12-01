Veteran leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was sworn in as Mexican president on Saturday, vowing to see off a "rapacious" elite in a country struggling with corruption, chronic poverty and gang violence on the doorstep of the United States.

Backed by a gigantic Mexican flag, the 65-year-old took the oath of office in the lower house of Congress, pledging to bring about a "radical" rebirth of Mexico to overturn what he called a disastrous legacy of decades of "neo-liberal" governments.

"The government will no longer be a committee at the service of a rapacious minority," said the new president, who is often nicknamed AMLO. Nor would the government, he said, be a "simple facilitator of pillaging, as it has been."

Tough job ahead

A major challenge facing Lopez Obrador is managing relations with Mexico's top trading partner, the United States, after repeated broadsides by President Donald Trump against Mexico over illegal immigrants crossing the US border.

Lopez Obrador repeated he was seeking to contain migration through a deal with Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to foster development in Central America and Mexico.

The first leftist to take office in Mexico in a generation also tried to reassure business after markets slumped since the July 1 election on worries about his policies, including the abrupt cancellation of a $13 billion new Mexico City airport.

Lopez Obrador reiterated investments in the country of 130 million people would be safe, and to respect central bank independence. Saying his government would make savings by stopping losses from the public purse into the "sewer of corruption," he promised not to raise national debt or taxes.

But he promised higher wages for the poor and zero tolerance for corruption in his administration.

"Neo-liberal" policies

And in a reference to one of his heroes, the 19th-century Mexican President Benito Juarez, who separated the church and the state, Lopez Obrador said his government would ensure a divide between economic and political power in the country.

Making 16 references to "neo-liberal" policies in his speech, he vowed to abolish the "regime" he said it had created.

He blamed the government of his predecessor, Enrique Pena Nieto, for causing a plunge in oil output by opening the energy industry in Latin America's no. 2 economy to private investment.

Instead, he vowed to ramp up public investment to rescue state oil company Pemex, which is suffering from heavy debts.

Pena Nieto sat impassively two seats to the left of Lopez Obrador during the sustained attack on his economic legacy, at times touching his face, wiping his brow with his hand and taking occasional sips of water.

"There were few signs in AMLO's speech that the full reality of governing has sunk in thus far," said Duncan Wood, director of the Wilson Center's Mexico Institute.

"Markets will be deeply concerned about the future of the energy sector and the overly ambitious infrastructure plans without any way of paying for them," Wood added.

Still, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim said he was reassured by the speech, responding to reporters that there was "no doubt" Mexico remained a safe place to invest.