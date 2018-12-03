The risks that unaccompanied and separated migrant children face continue to grow as wars, poverty and conflict keep forcing people out of their homelands.

"Alone and unsafe: Children, migration, and sexual and gender-based violence," the latest report by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), looks at the violence, gender-based abuse and sexual abuse tens of thousands of children face as they navigate migration and resettlement without their primary caregivers or completely alone.

The report defines children as under the age of 18.

1. There are a large number of children on the move alone

The number of children who migrate has grown immensely in the last decade — including those who are undertaking the journey alone.

Approximately 300,000 children were travelling alone in 80 different countries in 2017.

This number has grown 500 percent since 2012.

Children on the move are vulnerable to human traffickers, exploiters and abusers of any kind, especially sexual and gender-based abuse.

Moreover, children can fall prey to “survival sex,” which means they are forced to barter sexual favours for food, safe passage or other things deemed essential at a given point in time for them to survive.

2. Abundance of barriers to scarce services

And as the number of unsafe and alone children grows, linked to several crises in current times, the facilities needed to help these children are not sufficient, the report points out.

Instability, poor security and inadequate health facilities mark migratory routes, factors which increase the risks of sexual and gender-based violence.

Most migratory routes lack prevention and response services, which can help protect and rehabilitate vulnerable children.

And where services are in place to help at-risk children, they are predominantly unaware what falls under abuse or exploitation. Without this knowledge, they often do not know they need to seek protection or help.