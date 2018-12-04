Israeli police on Sunday said they had found enough evidence for bribery and fraud charges to be brought against Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife in a third corruption case against the Israeli prime minister.

Authorities allege Netanyahu awarded regulatory favours to Israel's leading telecommunications company, Bezeq Telecom Israel, in return for more positive coverage of him and his wife on a news website, Walla, owned by the company.

Netanyahu rejected all allegations against him and his wife during a speech to his Likud party in Tel Aviv to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah.

“It’s clear for everybody to see the transparent, petty timing of the publication of the pre-determined recommendations, the deliberate leaks, the tainted process and the false allegations about me and my wife,” Netanyahu said.

“[The investigation] has been a match-fix. The recommendations aren’t surprising, and the timing isn’t surprising.”

His credit with the public has gone down since.

Over 70 percent of those surveyed by The Israel Democracy Institute perceived the government to be corrupt.

At least 19 percent of the respondents thought Israel's leadership was "quite corrupt" while 28 percent marked "very corrupt." Only six percent respondents thought the leadership was "not at all corrupt."

Here are five things you should know about the Netanyahu corruption case:

What is Netanyahu accused of?

There are four corruption allegations against him, known as cases 1000, 2000, 3000 and 4000. He is accused of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and misuse of state funds.

Case 1000: Netanyahu is suspected of accepting gifts of cigars, champagne and jewellery from Israeli producer Arnon Milchan and business tycoon James Packer. These gifts were estimated to be valued at hundreds of thousands of shekels. His wife Sara Netanyahu has been accused of asking Milchan for jewellery worth $2,700.

In case 2000, Israeli police claim to have tapes showing negotiations between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, Yedioth publisher, to make daily coverage more positive towards the prime minister in exchange for restoring Yedioth's ranking among the country's media.

Although Netanyahu gave testimony for case 3000, he was not implicated in this one. But his close aides are suspects, accused of bribery and fraud in the procurement process of submarines worth $2 billion.

After a lengthy investigation into case 4000 involving Netanyahu's relationship with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of Israel' s telecom giant Bezeq, police want to bring charges.

Police said they found sufficient evidence that confidants of Netanyahu promoted regulatory changes worth $280 million to Bezeq. In exchange, they believe Netanyahu used his connections with Elovitch to receive positive press coverage on Bezeq's popular news site Walla.

The Bezeq case is the most serious of which Netanyahu has been accused. Two of his top confidants have turned state witnesses and are believed to have provided police with incriminating evidence.

Netanyahu held the government's communications portfolio until last year and oversaw regulation in the field. Former journalists at the Walla news site have attested to being pressured to refrain from negative reporting of Netanyahu.

Who else is accused?

Sara Netanyahu has also allegedly misused state funds for her personal spending.

In one case known as the “Meals ordering affair,” the prosecutor said $100,000 worth of food was ordered to her family residence from luxury restaurants in Israel from 2009 to 2013.

She also illegally hired a private chef for $10,000, despite the availability of a state chef.