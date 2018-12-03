Qatar announced it is leaving the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to focus on plans to increase its natural gas.

The surprise decision comes just two days before the oil cartel will discuss production cuts, which countries dependent on energy exports quite desperately need. The price of oil plunged 22 percent in November, the worst monthly rout since 2008.

Doha will still be sending its delegates to the 15-member OPEC meeting in Vienna, where representatives from non-OPEC producers such as Russia will also be in attendance.

Qatar is OPEC’s smallest oil producer with around 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) against the cartel’s total output of roughly 33 million bpd.

Yet the tiny Gulf country played a key role in OPEC negotiations after joining the cartel in 1961. In 2016, amid falling oil prices, Qatar helped Saudi Arabia and its regional rival Iran reach an agreement on production cuts.

“Qatar feels it no longer has a say in matters of the organisation, which is being controlled by its de facto leader Saudi Arabia,” Dr Tarek Cherkaoui, a Middle East analyst, told TRT World.

“So it has opted out instead of playing a marginal role or being bullied.”

Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida al Kaabi insisted during a press conference that the decision was not linked to the economic and travel blockade on Doha by OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia and the kingdom’s allies — the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

Doha says its decision is centred on plans to increase gas production from 77 million tonnes annually to 110 million tonnes. Qatar is the world’s largest producer of liquified natural gas (LNG).

Qatar’s exit coincides with pressure on Riyadh and specifically Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Excess supply

Oil prices are facing one of the worst slumps in recent times and producers face the crucial question of how long they can wait before the situation starts to hurt their economies.

Countries that rely on energy exports such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and Venezuela took a hit after the drop in oil prices.

OPEC is responsible for one-third of the world’s oil output and members have to abide by strict production quotas. In 2014, the price of oil hit a high and then plunged after the cartel decided to keep pumping oil despite signs of excess supply in the market.