A year after the death of Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, he remains a divisive figure in the embattled nation. Some have hailed him as a hero who sacrificed his life to defy the UAE and Saudi agenda, while others disparage his legacy as a machiavellian political operator who shifted alliances and loyalties on a whim.

Looking back however, it seems increasingly likely that Ali Abdullah Saleh was a victim of betrayal by the Saudi-led coalition.

Dancing on the heads of snakes

Saleh compared governing Yemen to “dancing on the heads of snakes.” His final political gambit would be his undoing, as he allied himself with his former enemies, the Houthi rebels who blamed him for the death of their leader Hussein al Houthi in 2004, as part of a desperate bid to re-enter the political scene.

The Houthis are a prominent feature of Yemeni politics, having revolted against Yemen’s government for over 10 years. Initially enemies of Saleh, they withstood several military campaigns that had Saudi armed support.

Their success came from capitalising on the inequality between rich and neglected poor tribes, while claiming a prestigious Zaydi lineage that has dominated Yemeni power structures for nearly a thousand years.

Saleh was deposed with the arrival of the Arab Spring in Yemen, and replaced with his deputy, the Saudi-backed Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

In 2014, Saleh allied himself with the Houthis, and together they seized Sanaa with Iranian backing, toppling President Hadi who was forced into exile in Saudi Arabia. In 2015, they moved on Aden, a strategic port on the Indian Ocean.

Saudi Arabia, alarmed that a Shia militia with strong ties to Iran and Hezbollah was gaining control over its southern neighbour, reacted by launching a coalition campaign against them in March 2015. This would mark the first major military campaign for King Salman, and then-Defense Minister Prince Muhammad bin Salman, as he sought to prove himself worthy for the title of crown prince.

In an unexpected twist, Saleh broke ties with the Houthis on December 4, 2017, calling on his allies and the tribes around Sanaa to support him and rise up against the Houthis in Yemen.

"Yemeni citizens have tried to tolerate the recklessness of the Houthis over the last two and half years but cannot anymore," Saleh said.

"I call on our brothers in neighbouring countries … to stop their aggression and lift the blockade … and we will turn the page."

The Saudi-led coalition that had been bombing Yemen for over 33 months, welcomed Saleh's break with the Houthi militias, praising him for "taking the lead" in a statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"The decision by [Saleh's] General People's Congress (GPC) to take the lead and side with their people, will free Yemen of ... militias loyal to Iran," the coalition said.

But this translated to little on the ground.

Few came to Saleh’s aid. His call for help was largely ignored. The Houthi’s accused Saleh of staging a “coup.” Two days after his announcement, Yemen’s longest-serving politician, Saleh, was surrounded and killed in a fierce battle.

A House of Cards

President Saleh’s political legacy relied on navigating a delicate domestic web of tribal alliances that began to fall apart after introducing his son Ahmed as his successor. This caused the Hashid, Yemen’s largest tribal federation, to begin pulling away from him as early as 2000.

In an attempt to undermine old allies who didn’t approve of his succession plans, and introduce new loyalists, Saleh would go on to weaken his traditional military and political support base. In 2011, during the Yemeni uprising, most tribes stood against president Saleh.

Forced to step down and depart politics through a deal brokered by the GCC, Saleh was forced to make a deal with his former enemies to restore his power. His former tribal patronage system was inaccessible to him, as it required his old finances, and influence over Saudi patronage of select tribes in Yemen.

The Houthi alliance worked at further alienating him; often undermining him through attacks on his former allies, as he maintained that his alliance was against the Saudi-led Gulf coalition.

His views would go on to change however. Having affirmed his political relevance, the decision to split from the Houthi alliance was planned in Abu Dhabi, UAE through consultation with Saudi Arabia.

The New Arab reported that Mohammed bin Salman sent Ahmed al Assiri, the former military spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, to Abu Dhabi to meet Saleh's son and discuss the possibility of forming a new government.

Assiri would go on to be implicated in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, an outspoken critic of the war on Yemen.

An anonymous official speaking to Al Jazeera commented that, “Mohammed bin Salman has been influenced by the UAE and thinks switching from Hadi to Saleh will help end the war.”

After attempting to remove Emirati-backed candidates from his cabinet, President Hadi was kept under house arrest and prevented from returning to Yemen, exacerbated by Hadi’s alliance with the Al Islah party, listed as a terrorist group by the UAE.