Saudi dissident Omar Abdulaziz has filed a lawsuit against Israeli surveillance company NSO, claiming its sophisticated spyware targeted him and helped lead to the killing of his friend, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

According to the lawsuit, Abdulaziz, a sharp online critic of the Saudi royals and a resident of Canada, where he has received asylum, said he was friends with Khashoggi and worked with him on a project meant to rein in pro-monarchy Saudi trolls.

Abdulaziz received and clicked on a link sent to his phone in June 2018 that he says exposed his mobile communications to Saudi authorities. The lawsuit says Abdulaziz faced increased harassment by Saudi authorities after he clicked on the link, including the detention of family members in Saudi Arabia.

The suit, filed in a Tel Aviv court on Sunday, follows others previously filed against the company. But because of its links to the international outrage over the killing of Khashoggi, it is likely to shine a larger spotlight on the company and the Israeli government, which licenses the export of the surveillance technology.

The company called the lawsuit "completely unfounded," saying it shows "no evidence that the company's technology was used."

Israel's Defence Ministry declined to comment on its export policies.

TRT World speaks with Joe Macaron, a fellow at the Arab Center Washington, DC.

'Spying contributed to decision to assassinate'

Abdulaziz plans to argue that his cooperation with Khashoggi was "a crucial factor" in the decision to have the US-based columnist for The Washington Post killed and that there was a direct link between the surveillance carried out on Abdulaziz and the slaying.

"The spying that was directed against [Abdulaziz] and the disclosure of the content of the conversations and messages between him and Khashoggi through the system contributed significantly to the decision to assassinate Mr. Khashoggi by the assassins at the consulate," the lawsuit states.

It cites news reports and other sources claiming that NSO Group sold Saudi Arabia the technology in 2017 for $55 million.

The lawsuit says Abdulaziz was notified that his phone was compromised by internet watchdog Citizen Lab, which says it has used an internet survey technique to identify suspected spyware infections linked to the Israeli company.

Abdulaziz is demanding 600,000 shekels — about $160,000 — in damages from the company, as well as an order preventing it from selling its technology, known as "Pegasus," to Saudi Arabia.

Smartphone-hacking

The NSO Group's smartphone-hacking technology has emerged as a favourite for authorities seeking to crush dissent across the Middle East and Latin America. The Israeli firm's software is part of a larger family of malware that allows spies to take remote control of phones from anywhere in the world — turning the devices in targets' pockets into powerful surveillance tools.

In a written statement, NSO Group disputed some details in the lawsuit and said it "appears to be based on a collection of press clippings that have been generated for the sole purpose of creating news headlines and do not reflect the reality of NSO's work."