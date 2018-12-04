CIA director Gina Haspel has agreed to brief a "small group" of US lawmakers about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee said Monday.

The briefing will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 am (1600 GMT), Senator Bob Corker told journalists, after the Central Intelligence Agency failed to take part when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to senators on the issue last week.

The spy agency has concluded with "medium-to-high confidence" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "probably ordered" the October 2 killing of Khashoggi by a team of Saudis in the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The veteran journalist was a strong critic of Prince Mohammed and had been resident in the United States, where he wrote about politics in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for The Washington Post.