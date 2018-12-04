WORLD
3 MIN READ
CIA chief Haspel to brief Senate on Khashoggi killing
CIA Director Gina Haspel will give a closed briefing to leaders of several US Senate committees after she failed to take part in a Senate briefing by Trump administration officials on Jamal Khashoggi's killing.
CIA chief Haspel to brief Senate on Khashoggi killing
CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief Senate leaders Tuesday, the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee said Monday.
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 4, 2018

CIA director Gina Haspel has agreed to brief a "small group" of US lawmakers about the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the chair of the Senate foreign relations committee said Monday.

The briefing will take place on Tuesday at 11:00 am (1600 GMT), Senator Bob Corker told journalists, after the Central Intelligence Agency failed to take part when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis spoke to senators on the issue last week.

The spy agency has concluded with "medium-to-high confidence" that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "probably ordered" the October 2 killing of Khashoggi by a team of Saudis in the country's consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The veteran journalist was a strong critic of Prince Mohammed and had been resident in the United States, where he wrote about politics in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East for The Washington Post.

RECOMMENDED

The Journal, the Post, and The New York Times have all reported that the CIA has evidence Prince Mohammed exchanged 11 messages with his close aide Saud al-Qahtani, who allegedly oversaw the murder, just before and after it took place.

The Times reported Monday that Haspel was furious over the leak of the CIA's conclusions, which increased pressure on the White House to take strong actions against the Middle East powerhouse.

With relations with Riyadh already fraught, President Donald Trump has declined to accept the conclusion that the powerful heir to the Saudi throne approved the murder, saying there is no direct evidence of it.

"It could very well be that the crown prince had knowledge of this tragic event -- maybe he did and maybe he didn't!" Trump said in a statement on November 20.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Türkiye rises as major global producer of olive oil and table olives
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army