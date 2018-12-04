A shadowy Israeli billionaire who made his fortune in the insular world of diamonds has suddenly found his empire in jeopardy after close associates were busted in a massive smuggling ring and an employee mysteriously plummeted to her death from his high-rise Tel Aviv office building.

Lev Leviev, known in Israel as the "king of diamonds," has enjoyed close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has a reputation for generous philanthropy to Jewish causes. But now, Israeli police are demanding that he return from Moscow for questioning on allegations of smuggling, money laundering and tax offences.

It's a stunning downturn for one of Israel's most well-known tycoons. Born in the former Soviet republic of Uzbekistan, the 62-year-old Leviev immigrated to Israel as a youth in 1971 and began working as an apprentice in a polishing plant in Israel's then-booming diamond industry.

His meteoric rise saw him later establishing a plant of his own, and striking deals in Angola and Russia that briefly undercut the DeBeers diamond giant. He later branched out to real estate, construction and chemicals, with his Africa-Israel holding and investment company becoming a powerful player in the Israeli market and establishing Leviev as a precursor to a wave of Jewish oligarchs from the former Soviet Union who have become power brokers in Israel.

Though his net worth is estimated at more than $1 billion, Leviev suffered heavy losses in recent years because of his massive investment in Russia, where he is known to enjoy strong government support.

Leviev, who moved to London a decade ago and recently relocated to Moscow, denies any allegations of impropriety and is currently negotiating terms of his return with Israeli police.

But insiders say that even if he hasn't been formally charged with a crime, his mere association with the suspects accused of smuggling some $80 million worth of diamonds hidden in briefcases over several years could be devastating to his brand.

"I can't believe he would put himself in such a situation. He is still a strong oligarch, and this is not his style. A smuggling of this scale could topple businesses far larger than his," said Alex Kogan, a journalist who has covered the oligarchs in Israel for the local Russian-language press. "Even if he is not involved, this whole affair will harm him greatly."

Leviev's son and brother were arrested in early November, along with four others, and are currently out on bail in what has been dubbed the "Black Diamond" affair.

The saga took a more tragic turn on November 11, when Mazal Hadadi, a bookkeeper for Leviev's diamond firm LLD, fell to her death from a small, elevated bathroom window on the 10th floor of his office building next to Israel's Diamond Exchange.