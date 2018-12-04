Is it necessary that a person should be a victim of war or persecution in order to be accepted in a foreign country?

We hear the news about migrants, refugees, people moving from one place to another, escaping war, trauma, famine, drastic climate change, or simply seeking a better future.

The perception toward such people has changed. They are often seen as outsiders, aiming to usurp economic opportunities or steal jobs. This prejudice is fuelled by many far-right politicians and media outlets.

To understand the concept of migration, it's important to understand the circumstances that force people to leave their homes and take long, arduous journeys to other countries.

Here's a quick breakdown on the most common words that are used to describe the people who move to another country.

Migrants: A person or a group of persons moving from one country to another or within a country in search of a secure environment or better quality of life qualify as migrants and the entire phenomenon is called migration.

Migrants can be asylum seekers, economic or climate change migrants or migrants of other causes.

Immigrants: This term has a negative connotation, while used in context of ‘undocumented migration’ and of ‘economic migrants’.

However, immigrants are humans who move to a foreign country they are not citizens of.

They can and most often are well documented and approved by both the countries of origin and host countries.

Some countries have adopted harsh policies against what they recognise as "illegal or undocumented" immigrants. These types of immigrants pay taxes, work in various fields, pay for all the services they utilise, yet the government does not give them the right to vote or to seek equal opportunity. The government instead perceives them as a problem.

In the US, there are about 11.7 million undocumented immigrants, many of whom were born and raised there.

Emigrants: Emigrants share a similar image to immigrants. The people who leave their country of origin and take a citizenship of another country in the long-term are emigrants. They emigrate (leave) their home country for better life conditions.

Emigrants and immigrants have the choice to stay in one or the another country, indifferent to asylum seekers and refugees.

Asylum seekers: They are migrants who demand refuge in another country on the basis of fleeing persecution in their home countries. They have no choice but to leave. If their asylum is guaranteed, they become recognised as 'refugees' with rights to take proper shelter and receive free food by the host countries.

For instance, Turkey recognises 3.5 million Syrians as refugees and looks after their welfare.

Refugees - according to the UN, the IOM and Geneva Conventions

The UN Refugee Agency, also known as UNHCR, defines a refugee as "..someone who has been forced to flee his or her country because of persecution, war or violence."