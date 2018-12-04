A growing number of migrants are flocking to Yemen, even as its dire humanitarian crisis deepens, with nearly 150,000 expected to arrive in the war-ravaged country in 2018, the UN said Tuesday.

International Organization for Migration forecast that migrant arrivals to Yemen would swell 50 percent this year compared to some 100,000 people who arrived in the devastated country in 2017.

"We are confident in forecasting migration arrivals to Yemen, a country at war, will reach about 150,000 people this year," IOM spokesman Joel Millman told reporters in Geneva.

He described it as "extraordinary and alarming" that so many people were "crossing a dangerous war zone."

UN aid chief: Yemen talks not an 'easy or rapid process'

The United Nations humanitarian aid chief says he doesn't expect an "easy or rapid process" in peace talks that begin this week involving warring sides in Yemen, which faces the world's largest humanitarian crisis.

A Yemeni rebel official said, meanwhile, the country's internationally recognized government and its allies in a Saudi-led coalition have signed a U.N.-brokered prisoner exchange deal with the Shiite rebels.

Mark Lowcock, head of the world body's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, spoke to The Associated Press on Monday after laying out the organization's 2019 humanitarian appeal. He said the "onus" in the peace talks is on Yemen's government and Iran-aligned rebels to "take this seriously and act in a responsible way."

Yemen's conflict, which erupted in late 2014, has brought the impoverished country to the brink of famine, and the UN has described Yemen as the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

But the country remains on an established route for migrants, who typically first travel by land through Djibouti before eventually undergoing perilous boat journeys across the Gulf of Aden to Yemen.

From there, they usually try to make their way to other Gulf nations, often in search of work.