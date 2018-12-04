Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, elected in November to represent a district outside Detroit, Michigan, is taking a bold step against the ignorance and indifference in Washington DC to Palestinian suffering.

Israel goes to great lengths to conceal the Palestinians' plight from US lawmakers, but Tlaib is trying to change that.

Her proposal, first reported by The Intercept, also shows a growing divide inside the Democratic party over what US support for Israel means. It also comes amid a generational and partisan shift in attitudes about Israel among the American public, and ironically is due to Israel’s “success” in defeating its neighbours on the battlefield and crushing Palestinian national aspirations.

The oldest fossils in Washington came into politics as Israel was pushing back against Egyptian and Syrian tanks, fighting Soviet-supported Palestinian guerillas and presenting a “democratic,” English-fluent alternative to Yasser Arafat making a speech to the UN while strapped with a pistol.

That world no longer exists, but American lawmakers still act like it does.

As a means of enforcing Apartheid, Israel has systematically killed or imprisoned anybody, even children, who could stand to be another Arafat. Maybe that seemed like a good idea at the time, but they forgot that their biggest military supporter, the United States, is also home to hundreds of thousands of Palestinian-Americans, a diaspora community that has family ties to occupied territory and now has one of its own inside Congress.

Importantly, Tlaib says her delegation will not be meeting with members of the Palestinian Authority at all. It’s not clear yet which members will join her, although newly elected Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Congress’s other first Muslim woman, has expressed support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which advocates the economic and cultural isolation of Israel in protest of its human rights. Tlaib herself has also come out and said she personally supports BDS.

Tlaib’s proposed trip for fellow incoming lawmakers runs counter to the tradition of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) taking new members on a luxury junket of Israel, without an excursion to the West Bank.

“I want us to see that segregation and how that has really harmed us being able to achieve real peace in that region,” Tlaib told The Intercept.

“I don’t think AIPAC provides a real, fair lens into this issue. It’s one-sided. … [They] have these lavish trips to Israel, but they don’t show the side that I know is real, which is what’s happening to my grandmother and what’s happening to my family there.”