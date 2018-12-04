Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was greeted by a special welcoming ceremony arranged by Cilia Flores de Maduro, wife of the Venezuelan president, during her visit to Venezuela on Monday.

The National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela, better known around the globe as 'El Sistema,' conducted a concert in the first lady's honour at the ceremony.

The world-renowned youth orchestra performed some of the most well known Turkish classical music scores like "Uskudar'a Gider Iken" and "Sari Gelin" as well as the Turkish National Anthem.

President Erdogan and the first lady visited Venezuela after the G20 summit, which took place over the weekend.