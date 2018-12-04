TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish first lady greeted with 'El Sistema' concert in Venezuela
Venezuela's world-renowned youth orchestra "El Sistema" performed a special program in honour of Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in the country's capital Caracas on Monday.
Turkish first lady greeted with 'El Sistema' concert in Venezuela
Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan seen with her Venezuelan counterpart Cilia Flores de Maduro in this file photo. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
December 4, 2018

Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan was greeted by a special welcoming ceremony arranged by Cilia Flores de Maduro, wife of the Venezuelan president, during her visit to Venezuela on Monday.

The National System of Youth and Children's Orchestras and Choirs of Venezuela, better known around the globe as 'El Sistema,' conducted a concert in the first lady's honour at the ceremony.

The world-renowned youth orchestra performed some of the most well known Turkish classical music scores like "Uskudar'a Gider Iken" and "Sari Gelin" as well as the Turkish National Anthem. 

President Erdogan and the first lady visited Venezuela after the G20 summit, which took place over the weekend.

RECOMMENDED

President Erdogan expressed his will to build strong relations with Venezuela during his visit and expressed hope that high-level visits "will increasingly continue."

El Sistema was launched by economist, composer and conductor Jose Antonio Abreu in 1975.

Designed as a program in classical music for young kids from impoverished backgrounds, El Sistema, 35 years after its inception, is a world-acclaimed program which has reached over 800,000 students from around the globe.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal