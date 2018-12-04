After years of death and destruction, Yemen has a chance to see peace as the warring sides meet in Sweden this week amid a fast changing geopolitical situation.

Representatives of the besieged government of President Abd Rabbu Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels, who control the north of the country are holding talks that are brokered by the United Nations.

The first direct talks in three years come at a time when the crisis in Yemen has finally evoked some response from global leaders.

Saudi Arabia backs Hadi against Shia Zaidi Houthis, alleged by Riyadh to be aligned with its regional rival Iran.

While both sides are accused of killing civilians, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that controls the airspace over the country has particularly been held responsible for indiscriminate bombings and causing heavy civilian casualties.

More than 10,000 people have been killed since 2015, after the Houthis took over the capital Sanaa and drove out Hadi.

What to expect?

Analysts describe the upcoming talks as a positive development.

“It’s a big thing in itself. The effort to start the negotiation has been on for more than two years,” Adam Baron, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations, told TRT World.

A previous attempt to kickstart the peace process in September didn’t proceed as planned. The Houthi leadership didn’t show up for the meeting in Geneva.

At the time, the Houthi leader Abdul Malik al Houthi justified the absence saying the Saudi authorities did not allow his delegation to fly out since the Saudi-led coalition controlled the airspace over the country.

The Houthis wanted their plane, supplied by Oman, to fly unobstructed without being stopped for checks by the Saudi coalition.

For the upcoming talks, the rebel delegation will be accompanied by the United Nations’ special envoy Martin Griffiths and with an assurance that they won’t be stopped for inspections.