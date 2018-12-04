Leading US senators said on Tuesday they were more certain than ever that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after receiving a CIA briefing on the matter.

The CIA director met with a small group of senators, including the chairmen and ranking senators on the key national security committees.

TRT World'sSally Ayhan has more.

After the briefing, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez said the US must have strong response to Yemen war and Jamal Khashoggi's killing.

He added that the US must send clear and unequivocal message to the Saudis and sanctions beyond what currently exist against Riyadh would send that message.

US Republican Senator Richard Shelby said the CIA director's briefing on Jamal Khashoggi's homicide confirmed a lot of "our thoughts about the reprehensible killing, something no one in the US would approve of."

CIA Director Gina Haspel is expected to brief leaders and top committee members of the US House of Representatives within the next two weeks on the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a source familiar with the plans said.

Following the briefing by Gina Haspel Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on President Trump to take a tougher stance with Riyadh. He said he will push the Senate to vote on a resolution that finds Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) complicit in Khashoggi's killing.

He said "MBS is a wrecking ball and he is complicit in the murder of Khashoggi to the highest level possible. I think the behaviour before the Khashoggi murder was beyond disturbing and i cannot see him being a reliable partner to the US."

"I think he is crazy, I think he is dangerous and he has put the relationship (between US and Saudi Arabia) at risk there is not a smoking gun, there is a smoking saw."

"You have to be willfully blind not to come to the conclusion that this was orchestrated and organised by people under the command of MBS and that he was intricately involved in the demise of Mr Khashoggi," Graham said.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker said he believes if the crown prince were put on trial, a jury would find him guilty in "about 30 minutes."

Senators from both parties were angry last week that Haspel didn't attend a closed-door session with top administration officials about Khashoggi's killing and the US response, which many senators have said is lacking.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis led the earlier briefing and tried to dissuade senators from punishing Saudi Arabia with a resolution to curtail US backing for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Human rights groups say the war is wreaking havoc on the country and subjecting civilians to indiscriminate bombing.

After that briefing, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham threatened to withhold his vote on key legislation until he heard from Haspel. "I'm not going to blow past this," he said.

That afternoon, senators frustrated with the briefing and the lack of response to Khashoggi's killing overwhelmingly voted to move forward with consideration of the Yemen resolution, 63-37.

The CIA said Haspel didn't attend because she had already briefed congressional leaders on Khashoggi.