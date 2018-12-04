Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he was leaving the United Kingdom Independence Party, which he used to pressure the ruling Conservative Party into gambling on a Brexit referendum.

Farage, as UKIP leader, put pressure on former Prime Minister David Cameron to promise an EU referendum and then helped lead the successful campaign to leave the bloc.

But after stepping down as UKIP leader following the referendum, Farage has been critical of the party which he cast as disorganised and poorly led.

"I am leaving UKIP today," Farage said. "There is a huge space for a Brexit party in British politics, but it won't be filled by UKIP."