Ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn will face a further accusation of under-reporting his salary by about four billion yen ($35.5 million) over the last three years, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the new allegation would come on top of an existing accusation that the pair conspired to understate Ghosn's pay by some five billion yen in official filings during the five years up to March 2015.

Japanese prosecutors declined to comment on the reports regarding the duo, who were arrested on November 19 and remain in custody.

In Japan, a suspect can be kept in custody and "rearrested" several times on different allegations, a system that has sparked some criticism in the international media.

They have yet to be officially charged with any crime and deny the allegations, reportedly insisting they had checked with authorities about the way they declared the money.

In a move that stunned the business world, Ghosn was arrested at a Tokyo airport on November 19 on suspicion of under-declaring his income.