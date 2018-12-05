A powerful 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off New Caledonia, according to monitors, hours after an initial 7.5-magnitude quake was recorded in the same area on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami alert and evacuations on the Pacific island.

Residents of New Caledonia, which lies north of New Zealand, received an urgent text message directing them to go to refuges immediately.

"We activated the alert sirens... along the east coast and all the Loyalty Islands," Eric Backes, director of the islands' civil defence authority, told local radio.

"People should move away from the coastline and to higher ground or go to the evacuation points set up in each commune."

Basile Citre, a municipal official on the Loyalty Island of Mare, said the situation there was so far under control.

"I was in a meeting at the town hall and we felt a small tremor then a bigger one," he told AFP.

"The building shook, but there was no damage. When the sirens sounded, the population headed for higher ground for safety. For now, nothing serious has happened."

Geoscience Australia seismologists monitoring the event said a tide gauge on Mare Island, the second-largest of the Loyalty Islands, had registered a signal for a 43 centimetre wave height.

"Based on that, we can say that this earthquake has generated a tsunami, but we don't know the impact and how far it could go onshore," seismologist Spiro Spiliopoulos told AFP.

Tsunami sirens were not immediately activated in Vanuatu - or in Fiji where they tested the tsunami warning system earlier this week and some coastal communities could be brushed by tsunami waves.