WORLD
2 MIN READ
Taliban checkpoint attack kills four in Afghanistan's Herat
Meanwhile, a director of a local TV station was kidnapped in the eastern Nangarhar province and a suspected US drone strike in the Paktika province killed a local government employee believed to have links to militants.
Taliban checkpoint attack kills four in Afghanistan's Herat
FILE PHOTO: An Afghan police officer keeps watch at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan on November 20, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
December 5, 2018

Taliban militants targeted a police checkpoint in the western Herat province, setting off a battle in which a policeman and three civilians were killed, according to a provincial official in Herat.

Police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said six of the attackers were also killed in the battle late on Tuesday.

The Taliban effectively control nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks that mainly target security forces.

In the eastern Nangarhar province, meanwhile, the director of a local TV station was kidnapped.

RECOMMENDED

Attahullah Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, said the TV director, known as Engineer Zelmia, was kidnapped late on Tuesday. Zelmia's driver was shot and killed.

No one immediately claimed the abduction, but the Taliban and Daesh are both active in Nangarhar.

In the eastern Paktika province, a suspected US drone strike killed a local government employee believed to have links to militants, said Shah Mohammad Aryan, spokesman for the provincial police chief. 

He said the strike late on Tuesday took place in an area on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Sharan, where militants have been known to stage rocket attacks on the city.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal