French farmers said on Wednesday that they will stage a series of protests next week, adding to President Emmanuel Macron's woes as the "yellow vest" anti-tax movement rocks the country.

The farmers' grievances include financial charges on their operations, the head of the main agricultural union told AFP.

"No specific day has been set, it's for the week," Christiane Lambert said of the farmer protests.

She said the farmers were not officially joining the "yellow vests," a grassroots uprising that has shunned alignments with political parties or labour unions.

"They want an apolitical movement, without unions, and I respect that," she said, adding that farmers were facing "specific problems."

She accused the government of "agri-bashing" by imposing new regulations such as requiring farmers to declare when they use glyphosate, a weedkiller suspected by some scientists of causing cancer.

"Farmers feel humiliated," Lambert said.