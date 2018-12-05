The participation of marginal groups - as became clear during their talks - who were also very divided among themselves, was quite controversial. Many of them have little if any standing amongst the wider Muslim community and, until a few weeks before the conference, it wasn’t clear whether they would be invited at all. However, it seems they were used as political leverage to confront the major Muslim organisations.

Their controversial inclusion occurred for several troubling reasons. Firstly, to please right-wing organisations and presumably the some people in the German government. Secondly their inclusion appears to be part of an effort to marginalise Muslim organisations that represent the majority of believers of the Islamic faith in Germany.

Contributions from the representatives of ‘liberal’ and ‘secular’ Islam appeared limited to a small number of thematic areas. The construct of a ‘secular Islam’, which alone is a paradoxical because ‘secular’ in the strict sense of the word means ‘non-religious’, was just another indication of the explicit agenda of the conference.

The secular Islam initiative is not much more than the attempt to find its way into the Islamic discourse with the label of Islam - but without having anything Islamic at all. Those who follow them will find nothing but a ‘religion without religion’.

A German state-sanctioned Islam in the making

The event was instructive from two different angles.

Many, mostly marginal, Muslim representatives and other actors outbid each other in making it clear that they were ‘good German Muslims’. Contrary to their intention, they contributed to the consolidation of the divide between Muslim communities and strengthened mechanisms of exclusion.

The label ‘German’ was adopted and internalised alongside the rightly-criticised labels of ‘liberal’ and ‘secular’ - without any prior discussion of substantive content. These new labels, which are primarily targeted at Muslims of an immigrant background, make multiple identities impossible by subsuming everything under ‘German’. But why should a Muslim with Turkish and German roots see himself firstly and only as a ‘German’?

Secondly, the issue of financially supporting the Muslim community emerged at the conference. With the German government wanting to fund education for Muslim imams, many in the community will feel troubled that such an important service would fall under the influence and politics of a government that may use it to the detriment of Muslims.

The danger of appropriation is too high. The state should not interfere in something as important as the teaching of faith. In addition, the training of imams is already being carried out by the Muslim communities themselves. And the DITIB has also been supporting young Muslims in Germany since 2006 in order to enable them to study theology in Turkey and then become active as imams in Germany.

The conclusion of the fourth DIK is this: diversity is positive when it results in a big ensemble. So far, however, the DIK has led to more profiling and polemics than dialogue and empathy. Whether something constructive can now be achieved in the planned working groups of the DIK remains an open question.