French President Emmanuel Macron scrapped a fuel tax rise Wednesday amid fears of new violence, after weeks of nationwide protests and the worst rioting in Paris in decades.

Protesters celebrated the victory, but some said Macron's surrender came too late and is no longer enough to quell the mounting anger at their president, whom they consider out-of-touch with the problems of ordinary people.

Macron decided Wednesday to "get rid" of the tax planned for next year, an official in the president's office told The Associated Press. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told lawmakers the tax is no longer included in the 2019 budget.

The decision has ramifications beyond France, since the fuel tax rise was part of Macron's efforts to wean France off fossil fuels in order to reduce greenhouse gases and slow down climate change. Its withdrawal is both a blow to broader efforts to fight climate change and a warning to other world leaders trying to do the same thing.

The "yellow vest" protests began Nov. 17 over the government plan to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline, but by the time Macron bowed to three weeks of violence and abandoned the new fuel tax, the protesters were demanding much more. Many workers in France are angry over the combination of low wages, high taxes and high unemployment that have left many people struggling financially.

On Tuesday, the government agreed to suspend the fuel tax rise for six months. But instead of appeasing the protesters, it spurred other groups to join in, hoping for concessions of their own. The protests took on an even bigger dimension Wednesday with trade unions and farmers vowing to join the fray.

So after nightfall, as parliament debated the 2019 budget, Macron's government suddenly gave in.

"I have no problem with admitting that on such or such question we could have done differently, that if there is such a level of anger ... it's because we still have a lot of things to improve," the prime minister told legislators.

Philippe said "the tax is now abandoned" in the 2019 budget, and the government is "ready for dialogue." The budget can be renegotiated through the year, but given the scale of the recent protests, Macron is unlikely to revive the added fuel tax idea anytime soon.

Jacline Mouraud, one of the self-proclaimed spokespeople for the disparate yellow vest movement, told the AP that Macron's concession "comes much too late, unfortunately."

"It's on the right path, but in my opinion it will not fundamentally change the movement," she said.

Three weeks of protests have left four people dead, hundreds injured and central Paris littered with burned cars and shattered windows.

The sweep of the protests and their wide support by citizens of all political stripes have shocked Macron's government. In the last few days, Paris saw the worst anti-government riot since 1968; French students set fires outside high schools to protest a new university application system; small business owners blocked roads to protest high taxes and retirees marched to protest the president's perceived elitism.