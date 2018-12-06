Ireland’s Senate, or upper house of parliament, on Wednesday approved a bill that criminalises the import and trade of goods and services originating in Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories.

The draft bill passed the committee stage last week.

While the Irish government opposes the bill, it will be enacted if it is approved by the lower house of parliament.

If this occurs, Ireland will be the first EU country to impose such a ban on Israeli settlements.

"We will enact this vital bill with great support," Senator Frances Black wrote on social media.