The US military said on Thursday that one of two crew members recovered after two Marine Corps warplanes collided off the Japanese coast was dead and five others remain missing.

The Marine Corps says the other recovered crew member is in fair condition.

It said an F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet and a KC-130 Hercules refuelling aircraft collided and crashed during training after the planes took off from their base in Iwakuni, near Hiroshima.

The seven crew members included two in the F/A-18 and five in the KC-130.

The US military said the two planes were involved in routine training, including aerial refuelling, but that it is still investigating what was happening when the accident occurred.

Earlier, Japanese defence minister said that rescue operations were underway for five missing US marines.

One crew member has already been rescued and is thought to be in a stable condition, Takeshi Iwaya told reporters.

A spokesman for the Japanese Self-Defense (SDF) said another crew member had been found but there were no immediate details of the marine's condition.

"US military and the Japanese Self-Defense planes and vessels are searching for those still missing... I hope all the members will be rescued safely as soon as possible," Iwaya added.

The F/A-18 fighter jet with two crew onboard and a KC-130 refuelling tanker with five crew - crashed into the sea around 100 kilometres (55 nautical miles) off the cape of Muroto in south-western Japan, Iwaya said.

The crew member rescued had been in the fighter jet, the minister confirmed.

Japan's SDF had deployed nine aircraft and three vessels for the search, he said.

"We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's efforts as they immediately responded in the search and rescue operation," the Marines said.

A spokesman for the Japanese coastguard said six vessels and an aircraft had been dispatched separately to assist in the rescue efforts.

There are few details about the circumstances of what the Marines described as a "mishap" and an investigation is underway.