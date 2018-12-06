Negotiations between Yemen's government and rebels, locked in a devastating war for nearly four years, opened on Thursday in what UN special envoy Martin Griffiths called a "critical opportunity".

"During the coming days we will have a critical opportunity to give momentum to the peace process," Griffiths told reporters as the rival delegations gathered in Sweden.

"There is a way we can resolve the conflict," Griffiths said, adding that the Security Council was "united" in its support for a resolution to the conflict.

"It will be done if there is a will to be make it happen."

The UN envoy for Yemen also said the country's warring sides have agreed on a prisoner exchange as part of confidence building measures for the war-torn nation.