Nestle has recalled a batch of its Alfamino amino acid specialist infant formula in Germany, saying a number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick.

“A baby that consumes a product from amongst these few (faulty) tins, can become sick with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and headaches,” Nestle Germany said on its website late on Wednesday.

“We urge you to immediately seek out a doctor in such cases.”