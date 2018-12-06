WORLD
Nestle recalls batch of Alfamino infant formula in Germany
A number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick, says Nestle Germany.
A Nestle logo is pictured on a coffee factory in Orbe, Switzerland May 31, 2018. (File photo) / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
December 6, 2018

Nestle has recalled a batch of its Alfamino amino acid specialist infant formula in Germany, saying a number of the products have a substantially increased dose of minerals that could make children sick.

“A baby that consumes a product from amongst these few (faulty) tins, can become sick with symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and headaches,” Nestle Germany said on its website late on Wednesday.

“We urge you to immediately seek out a doctor in such cases.”

The faulty products were amongst Alfamino 400-gram tins produced under the batch number 80250346GA.

Nestle warned parents not to give the formula produced under this batch to their children, adding faulty products could be recognised by their grey or green colour after preparation.

Alfamino is an amino acid, non-allergenic formula that provides first-line relief from the symptoms associated with complicated and severe cases of cow’s milk protein allergy and food intolerance, according to the company's website.

SOURCE:Reuters
