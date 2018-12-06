Former US president George H W Bush died on Friday November 30 at age 94. He has been hailed as a statesman who served his country to the fullest by both friends and opponents.

Former president Barack Obama described his life as “a testament to the notion that public service is a noble, joyous calling. And he did tremendous good along the journey”.

His son former president George W Bush described him as a man “of the highest character”.

Notably, he refused to vote for Donald Trump in his 2016 elections, calling him a “blowhard”.

His political career was distinguished by military service, election to Congress, service in the CIA and eventually the White House. During his tenure, he helped end the Cold War.

Bush was also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather to his 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

As well as his successful political career and significant accomplishments, Bush Senior also came in for criticism.

Here are some of the more controversial decisions he made that had a major impact on the nation and the world.

1. Racist election advert

George H W Bush rose to the presidency on top of what many saw as a racist election campaign.

During his 1988 presidential run, Willie Horton escaped while serving a life sentence for murder and raped a woman in a state where Bush’s opponent Michael Dukakis was governor.

An advertisement called ‘Weekend Passes’, released by a political group with links to the Bush campaign, emphasised that Horton was black while the rape victim was white.

Bush’s campaign manager Lee Atwater would go on to boast: “By the time we’re finished, they’re going to wonder whether Willie Horton is Dukakis’s running mate.”

Bush dismissed the accusations as “absolutely ridiculous”. But others were not so sure. Republicans such as Roger Stone told Atwater: “It’s a racist ad. … You’re going to regret it.”

Atwater would express regret for the racist advertisement before he died. But Bush never did.

2. Lied about the first Gulf War

Around 13 years before his son was accused of lying about Iraq’s possession of weapons of mass destruction, Bush allegedly fabricated evidence that would trigger a US military operation against Iraq in what would later come to be known as the first Gulf War.

Investigative journalist Joshua Holland stated the first Gulf War “was sold on a mountain of war propaganda”.

Bush told the US that Iraq invaded Kuwait “without provocation or warning”.

He never mentioned that then US ambassador April Glaspie gave Saddam Hussein the go-ahead to invade Kuwait, telling him a week before Iraq’s invasion: “We have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait.”

But it doesn’t end there. He also cited intelligence that never existed. In August 1990, Bush moved US soldiers to the Arab Gulf on the pretext that it was in defence of Saudi Arabia.

The Pentagon cited “top-secret satellite images” estimating that up to “250,000 Iraqi troops and 1,500 tanks stood on the border, threatening the key US supplier”.

This didn’t add up though. Commercial satellite imagery of the Saudi Arabian border showed noIraqi forces, removing the entire justification for sending in the military.

3. War crimes

Under his tenure, the US used at least 88,500 tonnes of bombs in its campaign against Iraq and occupied Kuwait, yielding grotesque civilian deaths.

One strike against a bomb shelter in Baghdad killed more than 400 Iraqi civilians. Even though the US Department of Defense reportedly knew the site was used to house innocents, they bombed it without warning.

This constituted a grievous violation of the Geneva conventions that govern warfare.

The United States also carried out a strategic bombing campaign that intentionally targeted critical infrastructure such as power plants, food-processing plants, flour mills, and water treatment centres.