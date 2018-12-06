TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
AK Party will carry out eco-friendly election campaign, Erdogan says
“Starting from the 2019 election campaign period, we are abandoning all methods that cause visual and audio pollution,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says during a meeting with provincial AK Party officials.
AK Party will carry out eco-friendly election campaign, Erdogan says
President of Turkey and governing Justice and Development (AK) Party chair Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the AK Party's extended provincial heads meeting at party headquarters, in Ankara, Turkey on December 6, 2018. / AA
Emre İrenEmre İren
December 6, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) meeting in capital Ankara on Thursday announced starting with the 2019 local election campaign the governing party will no longer use propaganda tools creating noise and visual pollution.

"There is no need for it today. Old campaign methods have been polluting our cities," Erdogan said.

Starting with the 2019 election campaign, party officials across the country will only be allowed to hang flags and banners at the party's offices and visual pollution will not be tolerated, Erdogan added.

RECOMMENDED

Instead, the party will concentrate on effectively using the internet and social media to attract more voters, Erdogan said.

Erdogan also announced that party buses which tour cities and towns during the election campaign will now be only out on the streets on prescheduled and limited hours.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal