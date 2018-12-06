OPEC countries were gathered on Thursday to find a way to support the falling price of oil, with analysts predicting the cartel and key ally Russia would agree to cut production by at least 1 million barrels per day.

The price of oil fell 22 percent in November and was down again on Thursday amid speculation that OPEC's action might be too timid to support the market.

Saudi Arabia, the heavyweight within OPEC, said on Thursday it was in favour of a cut.

"I think a million (barrels a day) will be adequate personally," Saudi oil minister Khalid Al Falih said upon arriving to the meeting in Vienna.

That, he said, would include production for both OPEC countries as well as non-OPEC countries, like Russia, which have in recent years been coordinating their production limits with the cartel.

That view was echoed by others, including the oil ministers of Nigeria and Iraq.

"I am optimistic that the agreement will stabilise the market, will stop the slide in the price (of oil)," said Iraq's Thamir Ghadhban.

Investors did not seem convinced, however, and were pushing the price of oil down sharply again on Thursday, with some experts saying there is concern about the size of the cut. The international benchmark for crude, Brent, was down $1.52 at $60.04 a barrel.

"The cartel has to go above and beyond the 1 million barrels cut, to at least 1.4 million to really steady the ship," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

Global growth slowing

The fall in the price of oil will be a help to many consumers as well as energy-hungry businesses, particularly at a time when global growth is slowing.