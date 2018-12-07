Yemen’s Huthi rebels on Friday turned down a government demand that Sanaa international airport, shut for years in a war between the two rivals, be reopened as a hub for domestic flights.

“Sanaa airport is an international airport,” Huthi representative Abdulmalik al-Ajri told AFP at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden.

Yemen’s Saudi-backed government had earlier proposed reopening the Houthi-held airport in the capital Sanaa on condition planes are inspected in the airports of Aden or Sayun which are under its control, two government officials said on Friday.

The idea was floated at UN-sponsored Yemen peace talks in Sweden aimed at building confidence-build ing measures that could eventually lead to a ceasefire to halt air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition that have killed thousands of civilians, and Houthi missile attacks on Saudi cities.

Earlier on Thursday, the warring sides agreed to a broad prisoner swap.

Hopes were high that the talks wouldn't deteriorate into further violence as in the past, and that the prisoner exchange would be an important first step toward building confidence between highly distrustful adversaries.

The 3-year-old conflict pits the internationally recognised government, which is backed by a Saudi-led coalition, against Shia rebels known as Houthis, who are backed by Iran and took the capital of Sanaa in 2014.

The Saudis intervened the following year.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more.

De-escalation of fighting

UN envoy Martin Griffiths said the two sides have signaled they are serious about de-escalating the fighting through calls they've made in recent weeks, and urged them to work to further reduce the violence in the Arab world's poorest nation, scene of massive civilian suffering.

"I'm also pleased to announce the signing of an agreement on the exchange of prisoners, detainees, the missing, the forcibly detained and individuals placed under house arrest," Griffiths said from the venue.

"It will allow thousands of families to be reunited, and it is product of very effective, active work from both delegations."

The international Red Cross said it would oversee the prisoner exchange, which is expected to take weeks.

The talks in the Swedish town of Rimbo, north of Stockholm, aim to set up "a framework for negotiations" on a future peace agreement, Griffiths said, calling the coming days a milestone nonetheless and urging the parties "to work in good faith ... to deliver a message of peace."

The fighting in Yemen has generated the world's worst humanitarian crisis and claimed at least 10,000 lives, with experts estimating a much higher toll.

The Saudi-led group has conducted thousands of airstrikes, hitting schools, hospitals and wedding parties in what critics call reckless bombardment that have killed numerous civilians. The Houthis have, for their part, fired long-range missiles into Saudi Arabia and targeted vessels in the Red Sea. Both sides stand accused of war crimes.

UN officials, however, have sought to downplay expectations from the talks, saying they don't foresee rapid progress toward a political settlement but hope for at least minor steps that would help to address Yemen's worsening humanitarian crisis and prepare a framework for further negotiations.