The New York prosecutor's office has withdrawn an appeal to extend the sentence of Mehmet Hakan Atilla, a former executive at Turkey's state-owned lender Halkbank.

A US court had sentenced Atilla to 32 months in prison in May over charges of helping Iran evade US sanctions in a case that strained already tense ties between NATO allies Ankara and Washington. US prosecutors had wanted him to put away for 20 years.

“The Government’s Notice of Appeal in the … cross-appeal, filed on June 25, 2018, is hereby dismissed with prejudice,” said a statement by US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman. A petition dismissed with prejudice means the decision is final and the same claims cannot be taken up again.

Atilla, currently serving out his sentence in a federal prison in the state of Pennsylvania, is set for release on July 25, 2019. He was arrested in the US in March 2017.

The 47-year-old former deputy chief executive of Turkish lender Halkbank, was earlier convicted by a New York jury on January 3 on five counts of bank fraud and conspiracy. He was acquitted on one count of money laundering.

Halkbank, which denies any wrongdoing, has since faced potential US fines in relation to the case, which Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned as a political attack against his government.