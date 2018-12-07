Greek police clashed with protesters on Thursday after demonstrations to mark the 10th anniversary of the killing of a teenage boy by police, which triggered the country's worst riots in decades.

Hundreds marched peacefully through central Athens in a tribute to 15-year old Alexandros Grigoropoulos who was shot dead in 2008.

After the evening march, police fired tear gas to disperse protesters hurling petrol bombs at them in the bohemian Exarchia district, where the unarmed boy was killed.

Some of the protesters set garbage containers on fire and set cars alight.

Earlier, people laid flowers and lit candles during a memorial service on the spot where Grigoropoulos was killed.

Police had deployed more than 2,000 officers in Athens.