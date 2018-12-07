By the turn of the millennium, Huawei, the Chinese telecommunication equipment and consumer electronics company, was making its presence felt around the world. It bought a US-based business that made optical fibers, outbid Ericsson and Alcatel to perfect a transmission network in France and opened research labs in India.

Then in 2003 it began talks for a joint venture with American company 3Com, a networking equipment supplier. But the deal was stonewalled. Politicians in Washington said Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei could not be trusted as he used to work for China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

At the time 3Com’s board of directors came out in support of Zhengfei.

“If military service precludes someone from being a CEO, over half of America’s CEOs would not have a job today,” it said, according to Yang Shaolong’s book The Huawei Way.

Ren’s military career came into focus once again this week with the arrest of his daughter Meng Wanzhou, Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer. She was detained in Canada following a US extradition request.

While the charges have not been made public, Huawei has reportedly been under investigation for violating US sanctions against Iran.

The arrest of top company executives for breaching US sanctions is an exception. Generally, companies are just fined for these transgressions.

Major publications that reported the news also highlighted Ren’s military background. But none bothered to explain that the 10 years he spent in the PLA’s Engineering Corps as a technician between 1974 and 1984 were lowkey and uneventful.

Huawei has been a target of speculation for policymakers in English-speaking countries such as the US, the UK and New Zealand for years. For more than a decade politicians have viewed the company suspiciously, labeling it as a front for China’s Communist Party.

There is, however, another reason for the attention that Huawei garners and that has to do with its exponential growth.

From switch-boards to smartphones

Ren, along with a few friends, founded Huawei Technologies in the mid-1980s as a company that bought and sold telephone exchange switches.

Within a few years it became a major tech firm in China, transitioning from selling landline telephone products to broadband and then venturing into integrated circuits.

Now ranked as the world’s largest telecommunication equipment supplier, Huawei has global sales of more than $75 billion. Earlier this year, it beat Apple to became the second largest smartphone maker in the world, despite restrictions imposed by many governments.

The 3Com deal was scuttled in 2008. Two years later Huawei’s bid for a $5 billion contract to supply 3G equipment to another US company, Sprint Nextel, was rejected on national security grounds.