Not only did the attack on a police station in northern Mozambique in October 2017 shock people, but it also spread confusion throughout the southern African nation.

What became clear after the fog cleared is that the country is facing a new militant group: Ahlu Sunnah wa Jamaah.

The group first appeared after a raid that killed two policemen. Since then, 283 people, 143 of those are civilians, have been killed in the insurgency, according to a local report.

The northernmost province of Cabo Delgado has been hit by violence and the group not only threatens lives, but it also threatens the country’s hopes for prosperity, following a troubled past.

From 1977 to 1992, Mozambique witnessed a devastating civil war that killed nearly one million people and ruined the country’s already poor infrastructure.

The 15-year civil war was fought between the ruling Marxist-Leninist Front for the Liberation of Mozambique (FRELIMO) and insurgent forces of the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) that was backed by anti-communist, white-ruled Rhodesia and Apartheid South Africa.

Although fighting broke out again between the two groups in 2013 and 2016, the peace agreement that ended the deadly civil war managed to survive somehow.

However, this new militant organisation’s attacks could easily disrupt the relative stability that the country has enjoyed after decades of civil war and weak governance.

Who are the militants?

Ahlu Sunnah wa Jamaah is Arabic for “people of the Sunnah community”.

The group is also locally referred to as Al Shabab (The Youth), even though it has no connections with the Somali movement of the same name. It was essentially formed as a religious sect in 2015 by the followers of the late Kenyan cleric Aboud Rogo Mohammed.

‘Blacklisted’ by the US and the UN for allegedly supporting Somalia's Al Shabab militants, Mohammad was shot dead allegedly by Kenyan security forces. After his death, his followers left Kenya and eventually settled in Cabo Delgado.

Reports from the region show that the group has a strict interpretation of Islam with its Salafi creed and challenges the traditional Sufi strain of Islam prevalent in the region. The members of the group allegedly advocate for the establishment of a Sharia state.

But little more is known about if there is an organic connection between the group’s ideological stance and its motivation to prompt violence. Ahlu Sunnah wa Jamaah has divulged little about itself and has not yet made any confirmed public demands.

Jasmine Opperman, Africa director for the Terrorism, Research and Analysis Consortium told TRT World: “The lack of precise information implies that a motivation for attacks remains speculative.’’

Nonetheless, suggestions that the militant group is linked to international terrorist organisations, such as Boko Haram or Al Shabab, remain weak. Opperman makes it clear that there is no evidence of a direct link with any international terrorist groups.

Dr Eric Morier-Genoud from Queen’s University in Belfast, Northern Ireland, agrees with Opperman. Morier-Genoud told TRT World: “No formal link to any external organisations has been uncovered by anyone.

However, a few experts who endeavour to clear confusion on the underreported militant group, say that the group was born out of local conditions; therefore it has to be analysed within the context of Mozambique.