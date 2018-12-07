Turkey and the US said on Friday that the two countries hope to make concrete progress on the Manbij roadmap by end of the year.

The Turkish-US high-level working group on Syria met for the third time in Ankara. The group included senior officials of Turkey’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defense and the US Departments of State and Defense.

A joint statement after the meeting said: "They committed to accelerated and concrete progress on the Manbij Roadmap by the end of the year."

"They agreed to continue to work on joint planning with regard to other areas as mentioned in the Manbij Roadmap."

"Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations originating from within Syria and beyond."

They also affirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity and underscored the importance of sustained and irreversible progress on a political solution to the Syrian conflict.