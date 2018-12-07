The GCC summit will take place amidst an atmosphere of worsening tensions and a climate of mistrust, this year’s meeting is not expected to achieve any breakthrough in interstate relations.

The GCC, which was established in 1981 to counter the looming Iranian threat, was long seen as an organisation that lacked the necessary mechanisms to enhance cooperation and improve inter-state relations.

Even so, the GCC managed to navigate the complexities of Middle Eastern politics. Three major wars in the region, starting from the Iran- Iraq war (1980–1988) to the American-led wars on Iraq in 1991 and 2003, have triggered profound disagreements in the Gulf, but they were still manageable for better or worse.

The situation became even more complicated with another defining historical moment, namely the Arab Spring, which divided the Gulf into two antagonistic camps.

The Qatar Blockade, which was imposed since July 2017 by four countries -- Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt (three of them are GCC members), was the straw that broke the camel's back.

The blockade was an early indicator of the sheer recklessness that would characterise the policies of Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman (MBS) moving forward.

What was striking about this episode is MBS’ disposition not just to settle a few political scores with Qatar, but to undermine this country’s independence completely, and turn it into a mere vassal state. The thirteen demands sent to Qatar were designed to cripple and humiliate the country and its leaders.

Subsequently, during the 2017 GCC summit in Kuwait, the level of representation was rather low. Aside from the host, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al Sabah, the only other head of state present was Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar. Moreover, it is believed that Qatar’s Emir attended more as a gesture of respect to Kuwait’s 89-year old emir.

Nonetheless, many observers were still looking for signs of potential reconciliation. For the most optimistic among them, the very fact that the summit in Kuwait could even be held was a good sign.

Since then, however, political developments in the Gulf have gone from bad to worse. The level of anti-Qatar vitriol circulated via Saudi and UAE-owned media initiated a vicious cycle. MBS’ attempts to provoke a coup d’état within the Al Thani family, or to turn Qatar into an Island by digging massive trenches around the Qatari peninsula, means that there is indeed no love lost on either side.