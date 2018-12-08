The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has warned journalists covering "yellow vest" demonstrations to be prepared for safety risks ahead of fresh protests that authorities fear could turn violent once again.

The US-based NGO published a what-to-do list in moments of tear gas use and aggression.

The guideline advised journalists "to have full battery on their cell phones," "wear clothing and footwear that allow you to move swiftly" and "always plan an evacuation route."

According to the CPJ, a journalistcovering the events in Paris told the committee that the majority of protestors are non-threatening, but the tension increased when the police started cracking down protestors.