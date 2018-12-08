The United States and Britain accused Russia and the Syrian regime on Friday of fabricating a story about chemical weapons use by opposition and warned Moscow against undermining a shaky truce.

Russian defense ministry said rebels fired weapons containing chlorine on November 24 on the regime-held city of Aleppo, with Syrian regime media reporting that around 100 Syrians were hospitalised for breathing difficulties.

Russia responded to the purported attack with air raids on Idlib, the last major stronghold of the opposition battling Syrian regime leader, Bashar al Assad, throwing into question a truce reached in mid-September.

Syrian opposition forces say that the chemical attack story was fabricated to provide the regime and Russia a pretext to carry out air raids the opposition-held area.

The US said it had "credible information" that the chlorine account was false and that Russian and Syrian regime forces instead had fired tear gas.

"The United States is deeply concerned that pro-regime officials have maintained control of the attack site in its immediate aftermath, allowing them to potentially fabricate samples and contaminate the site before a proper investigation of it by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

"We caution Russia and the regime against tampering with the suspected attack site and urge them to secure the safety of impartial, independent inspectors so that those responsible can be held accountable," he said.

He said that Russia and Syrian regime were "using it as an opportunity to undermine confidence in the ceasefire in Idlib."

In a similar statement, Britain said it was "highly unlikely" that chlorine or the opposition were involved in the incident.

"It is likely that this was either a staged incident intended to frame the opposition, or an operation which went wrong and from which Russia and the regime sought to take advantage," a Foreign Office spokesperson said, also backing an investigation by the OPCW, the international chemical weapons watchdog.

TRT World's Sarah Firth has more.