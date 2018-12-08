Yemen's main port city should be declared a "neutral zone" and the United Nations could play a role in Sanaa airport, the Iran-aligned Houthis' main negotiator said on Saturday on the sidelines of talks aimed at ending the Yemeni war.

The Houthis control major population centres in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa and the Red Sea port of Hudaida, a lifeline for millions of people that is now a focus of the war after the coalition launched a campaign to capture it this year.

TRT World'sMelinda Nucifora reports from Rimbo, Sweden.

Special envoy Martin Griffiths is trying to avert a full-scale assault on Hudaida, the entry point for most of Yemen's commercial goods and vital aid.

"It (Hudaida) should be a neutral zone apart from the conflict, and the military brigades that came from outside Hudaida province should leave," Houthi negotiator, Mohammed Abdusalam, told Reuters in Rimbo on the sidelines of peace talks with the Saudi-backed government.

The UN-sponsored talks, the first in more than two years, are focused on confidence-building steps, including reopening Sanaa airport and a truce in Hudaida that could lead to a broader ceasefire in the nearly four-year-old conflict that has pushed Yemen to the verge of starvation.

Asked if Houthi forces would then withdraw from Hudaida, Abdusalam said: "There will be no need for military presence there if battles stop ... Hudaida is an economic hub and it should stay that way for the sake of all Yemenis."