Showing concern over protests in three European countries, Turkey’s president said Europe's security and welfare is not being shaken by Muslims or immigrants, but by Europe's own people.

"The walls of security and welfare that they so cherished started to be shaken not by migrants or Muslims, but by their own citizens," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing a gathering in Istanbul.

Telling how he has been following coverage from Europe’s streets with concern, Erdogan said the scenes of the Yellow Vest protesters show that Europe has failed on democracy, human rights, and freedom.