TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Not migrants, but Europe's own shaking its security' - Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the scenes of the Yellow Vest protesters show that Europe has failed on democracy, human rights, and freedom.
'Not migrants, but Europe's own shaking its security' - Erdogan
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to journalists in Istanbul, Turkey December 7, 2018. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 8, 2018

Showing concern over protests in three European countries, Turkey’s president said Europe's security and welfare is not being shaken by Muslims or immigrants, but by Europe's own people.

"The walls of security and welfare that they so cherished started to be shaken not by migrants or Muslims, but by their own citizens," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said addressing a gathering in Istanbul.

Telling how he has been following coverage from Europe’s streets with concern, Erdogan said the scenes of the Yellow Vest protesters show that Europe has failed on democracy, human rights, and freedom.

RECOMMENDED

He said he opposes both the chaos caused by the protesters and the disproportionate force used against them.

Some 700 people were arrested during protests in France on Saturday, with police using pepper spray on demonstrators.

Similar protests were also seen to the northeast, in Belgium and the Netherlands.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way