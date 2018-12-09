TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
European Union preventing extension of Turkstream to Greece: Tsipras
At a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced his country’s interest to be part of the natural gas pipeline project, but pointed out EU's "double standards" were preventing it.
European Union preventing extension of Turkstream to Greece: Tsipras
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, attend an event marking the completion of the offshore part of TurkStream natural gas pipeline that will carry natural gas from Russia to Turkey, in Istanbul, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018. The two 930-kilometer (578-mile) lines when finished are expected to carry 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) of Russian natural gas annually to European markets, through Turkish territories. / AP
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
December 9, 2018

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras voiced his country’s interest to be part of the TurkStream project, saying it will increase Greece’s role in the regional energy domain.

Tsipras was speaking at a joint conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. 

Russian president said it is ready to extend the TurkStream natural gas pipeline to Greece,  reminding that a pipeline from Greece to Italy has yet to be filled with gas and that it can be used for gas transportation from Russia to southern Europe via Turkey.

"We are discussing this with our Turkish and Greek partners, and it is quite possible. There is a built pipeline from Greece to Italy. We can think together how to fill this route with a real product," Putin said.

RECOMMENDED

According to Anadolu Agency, the Greek prime minister accused European Union of having “double standards” regarding TurkStream, saying the European Commission “prevents" extension of the TurkStream to Greece.

The TurkStream project is an export gas pipeline consisting of two 930-kilometre (577.8-mile) lines each with a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic metres.

The pipeline is set to cross beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and also further extend to Turkey's borders with neighbouring countries.

The first line is intended for gas supplies to Turkish consumers, while the second is to supply gas to south and southeastern Europe.

SOURCE:AA, TRT World
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way